Kuami Eugene, KiDi are excelling not just because of their talents - Joe Mettle

“Imagine Kuami Eugene and KiDi were handling things themselves, do you think they will be what they are?”

He added that the Lynx Entertainment signees “have a whole team that handles their issues because it is fully and purely business so this is somebody’s work. They wake up every day and think for them to say we have to put this where we have to put that there.”

Joe Mettle said this in an interview with Asaase Radio Kumasi when asked why most gospel musicians are not able to create well established brands in the country.

Pulse Ghana

In 2019, Kuami Eugene received 7 nominations at the Ghana Music Awards and went on to win the awards for Album of the Year, Producer of the Year and Highlife Artist of the Year. He was crowned Artist of the Year and High-life Artist of the Year at the 2020 Ghana Music Awards.

KiDi was also crowned Artist of the Year plus other awards in this year's edition of the VGMAs.

To Joe Mettle, if the gospel musicians receive similar support, they will perform in the same vein.

“But in the Gospel {industry} where is the money? When you go to the people to sponsor, they will say that it’s Gospel so they don’t want to sponsor. Sometimes they will and sometimes will not.”