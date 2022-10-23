RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kuami Eugene performs at Rarotonga, Australia

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In the wake of speculations that he is leaving Lynx Entertainment for Empire, Ghanaian artiste Kuami Eugene is still on the grind.

Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene

He is currently touring cities in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.

The artiste’s Australia tour commenced on the island of Rarotonga in the central South Pacific on 19th October 2022.

Kuami Eugene was warmly welcomed to the most populous community of the Cook Islands upon his arrival.

Eugene & Vyrusky
Eugene & Vyrusky

On the shores of the Rarotonga beach, expectant fans turned out in their numbers to see one of their favorite acts.

The singer impressed patrons with a thrilling performance of some of his biggest hits.

Together with DJ Vyrusky, the Ghanaian acts dished out tunes like ‘Wish Me Well, ‘Take Away’, ‘Killing Me Softly, ‘Confusion’, ‘Angela’ and many other hits to the excitement of fans.

Kuami Eugene’s Australia tour makes its next stop at the 2022 Nesian Festival on October 22.

Kuami Eugene in Australia
Kuami Eugene in Australia
