The ceremony was held yesterday (February 21, 2021) through virtual and live media (due to COVID-19 restrictions) at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event saw Fireboy bag the highest awards with five wins including “Album of The Year” for his sophomore album “Apollo”, followed by Wizkid with two awards including “Artiste of The Year”.

However, the “African Artiste Recognition”, which had three strong Ghanaian nominees came with a huge surprise.

South African record producer Master KG, who dominated the continent last year with his viral song “Jerusalema”, beat the three Ghanaian stars, Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, and Kenyan afro-pop band, Sauti Sol to win the award.

According to the organisers, the “African Artiste Recognition” is a non-Nigerian award category for an individual African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement, impact and infiltration into the Nigerian music scene in the year under review.

Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are yet to react to their loss.