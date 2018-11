news

Highlife artiste Kwabena Kwabena has returned with a brand new video for his latest jam, titled “Totro”.

This is his first record under his new record label Loggy Entertainment.

The mid-tempo jam is accompanied by a classy visual filled with romantic scenes.

According to KBKB’s management, they spent about GHC 125,000 on the music video – and I kind of agree. Because it’s worth it.

Enjoy the full GYO Gyimah-directed music video below and share your views.