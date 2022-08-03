Kwad shifts the 'Energy' with his latest single

Though he didn't start making music until he was 18, his love for music served as a bridge between American and African cultures.

Just like a perfect blend between Highlife, Afrobeats, Hip-Hop & Dancehall, Kwad represents the best versions of both cultures.

The rapper/singer’s music is colourful, soothing, honest, and confident. Nowhere is this more evident than on his latest single 'Energy'.

'Energy' is a bouncy mid-tempo tune that sneaks up on you slowly. The opening bells lure you in and the drums hold your body in a trance forcing it to move in sync with the rhythm.

Kwad enters the song with a sexy baritone belting "she a bad mankiller, she got me on the road I'm a dealer".

Kwad's verse sits comfortably between rapping and singing melody-driven yet lyrical. His mood and demeanour are complemented by Miochido, the featured co-star, whose soft crooning can only be described as sultry.

'Energy' is the perfect backdrop for a night of sensual dancing under low lights with a strong drink in hand.

The production on 'Energy' is the blend between Afrobeats, R&B, and Island vibes that lovers of the UK scene have become accustomed to from acts like J Hus, NSG, and Kojo Funds.

Kwad lists Travis Scott and Wizkid amongst his influences.