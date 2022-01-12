RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kwadwo Sheldon drops heavy breakdown for Ebefa Gang new single - 'Wote Hor' (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian music duo Ebefa Gang kickstarts the year with new single, "Wote Hor".

“Wote Hor” is a Ghanaian language which means; “Don't sit there and loose, stand up and do something better for your life”.

Their musical styles include Hip hop/Afrobeatz, High life and afropop. They been making music for quite some time.

Ebefa Gang is from Asankrangwa in the Western region of Ghana in Amenfi west District and signed to Uniques/Chosa star entertainment and record label.

They will be an outstanding Hip hop/Afrobeatz duo in the Ghanaian music space with an African extension after forming the group last year 2021.

Ghanaian YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, upon hearing the track by the talented duo decided to jump on it and break the lyrics down in video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

