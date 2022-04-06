RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

‘Kwaku The Traveller’ conquering the music world in 6 days: check out the platforms the song is dominating

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

After rising to the top of Ghanaian and Nigerian charts, Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif is now becoming a global sensation.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

The incredibly fast-rising Ghanaian artiste is breaking boundaries not just in Africa but around the world.

Recommended articles

As at today, April 6, the song is now the fourth most played song in Gambia.

This is after the song rose to the top of Apple Music’s Top 100 songs in Nigeria, a hotbed of musical giants on the continent.

It is now at number 55 on Apple Music’s Top 100 songs globally.

In addition to this, the song has been streamed a million times on Boomplay and Audiomark separately.

Currently, the song is inching close to a million views on YouTube as 969,836 people have watched the song on the platform.

Black Sherif is now the 2nd most-streamed hip-hop artiste on Audiomack globally.

Also, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ is now the most 'shazammed' song worldwide. Shazam is a website and an application that helps music lovers to identify songs in seconds. The app can also assist one to find movies, advertising, and television shows, based on a short sample played and using the microphone on the device.

All of this has been achieved in 6 days as 'Kwaku The Traveller' was released on Wednesday, March 30.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Rocky Dawuni jams to Black Sherif's new song at Grammy nomination party in Las Vegas

Rocky Dawuni jams to Black Sherif's new song at Grammy nomination party in Vegas

Kelvyn Boy ‘overwhelmed’ by pupils dancing to ‘Down Flat’ at a morning assembly (Watch)

Kelvyn Boy and pupils dancing to his song at a morning assembly

‘Blacko the boundary breaker’ - M.anifest says as 'Kwaku The Travel' top Nigerian charts

M.anifest and Black Sherif

Davido joins Trinidad and Aisha to perform World Cup song at 2022 draw in Doha (WATCH)

Davido performs official 2022 World Cup song