The incredibly fast-rising Ghanaian artiste is breaking boundaries not just in Africa but around the world.
‘Kwaku The Traveller’ conquering the music world in 6 days: check out the platforms the song is dominating
After rising to the top of Ghanaian and Nigerian charts, Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif is now becoming a global sensation.
As at today, April 6, the song is now the fourth most played song in Gambia.
This is after the song rose to the top of Apple Music’s Top 100 songs in Nigeria, a hotbed of musical giants on the continent.
It is now at number 55 on Apple Music’s Top 100 songs globally.
In addition to this, the song has been streamed a million times on Boomplay and Audiomark separately.
Currently, the song is inching close to a million views on YouTube as 969,836 people have watched the song on the platform.
Black Sherif is now the 2nd most-streamed hip-hop artiste on Audiomack globally.
Also, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ is now the most 'shazammed' song worldwide. Shazam is a website and an application that helps music lovers to identify songs in seconds. The app can also assist one to find movies, advertising, and television shows, based on a short sample played and using the microphone on the device.
All of this has been achieved in 6 days as 'Kwaku The Traveller' was released on Wednesday, March 30.
