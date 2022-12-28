'Kwaku The Traveller' named the most streamed Hip-hop/Rap song of 2022

Unexpectedly, or perhaps as fate would have it, Burna Boy’s remix of the Kwaku The Traveller song placed second on the Turntable Magazine list.

He faced stiff competition from songs like Wait For You by Future featuring Tems and Drake, ArrDee’s Come & Go, Always by Darkoo, Jack Harlow’s First Class, Hustle by Reminisce feat. BNXN fka Buju and D Smoke, JAE5’s Hustle featuring BNXN fka Buju and Dove, Olamide’s Hate Me featuring Wande Coal and Running by Ladipoe featuring Fireboy DML.

Sherif’s story is written in stars. Since his breakout in 2021 and his debut spectacular performance of his single, “Kwaku, The Traveller” at the 2022 3Music Awards, the world cannot have enough of spell-bounding music. His fame has spread far and wild with his songs topping charts in many countries and various music streaming platforms.

Black Sherif, since gaining popularity through his hit song “First Sermon” in May 2021, has caught the attention of several global acts including Burna Boy, DJ Khaled, Timberland, Arrdee and Darkoo, Akon and the likes.