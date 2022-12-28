The rapper has once again received praise after his song Kwaku the Traveller took first place as the most streamed Hip-Hop/Rap song of the year, just a few days before 2022 comes to an official close.
'Kwaku The Traveller' named the most streamed Hip-hop/Rap song of 2022
The year 2022 has been one of the best years in Black Sherif’s life in terms of his musical career
Unexpectedly, or perhaps as fate would have it, Burna Boy’s remix of the Kwaku The Traveller song placed second on the Turntable Magazine list.
He faced stiff competition from songs like Wait For You by Future featuring Tems and Drake, ArrDee’s Come & Go, Always by Darkoo, Jack Harlow’s First Class, Hustle by Reminisce feat. BNXN fka Buju and D Smoke, JAE5’s Hustle featuring BNXN fka Buju and Dove, Olamide’s Hate Me featuring Wande Coal and Running by Ladipoe featuring Fireboy DML.
Sherif’s story is written in stars. Since his breakout in 2021 and his debut spectacular performance of his single, “Kwaku, The Traveller” at the 2022 3Music Awards, the world cannot have enough of spell-bounding music. His fame has spread far and wild with his songs topping charts in many countries and various music streaming platforms.
Black Sherif, since gaining popularity through his hit song “First Sermon” in May 2021, has caught the attention of several global acts including Burna Boy, DJ Khaled, Timberland, Arrdee and Darkoo, Akon and the likes.
Born and raised in Konongo in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, the rapper whose birthname is Mohammed Ismail Sharif, got interested in music while attending senior high school at Kumasi Academy. His first foray into music started in 2019 but his light was not to shine until 2021 when his songs “First Sermon” and “Second Sermon” released in May and July of that year become instant hits. The two songs became the fastest two songs to reach 1 million streams on Boomplay that year.
