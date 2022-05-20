Kwaku The Traveller’s video is the vibe - celebrated American music producer says

Black Sherif released the much-anticipated visuals for his smashing hit, 'Kwaku The Traveller' on May, 19.

Directed by videographer, David Nicole Sey, the video captures Black Sherif’s message in 'Kwaku The Traveller' about the struggle of the youth.

Minutes after the music video was released, it started gaining traction.

The video instantly received great reviews, with the Nigerian singer, Wizkid, liking it on Instagram. However, amidst the praise were those who indicated they couldn’t understand the video’s story line.

Barely a week after the song was released it rose to the top of numerous charts around the world.

On April 6, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ was the fourth most played song in Gambia.

This was after the song had topped Apple Music’s Top 100 songs in Nigeria, a hotbed of musical giants on the continent. In addition to this, the song has been streamed a million times on Boomplay and Audiomark separately.

Currently, the audio version of the song on YouTube has garnered more than 9 million views.