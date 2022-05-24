RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kwame Yesu drops ‘SuMoMi’ visuals: a love story set in Accra

Kofi Boateng

Weeks after dropping a new single away from his hit Drill songs with Black Sherif, Ghanaian Stallion and Kimillist, Ghanaian Rapper and Rebo Tribe’s forerunner, Kwame Yesu has released the visuals to his Highlife infused love single, SuMoMi.

Kwame Yesu
Kwame Yesu

SuMoMi is a ‘Ga’ phrase which directly translates to English as ‘come and love me’. It’s an expression of love used by the people who speak the Ghanaian Ga language in parts of Accra, Ghana and aptly representative of the origin of the title, Kwame Yesu’s Amanor Blacc directed video is set in the streets of Jamestown.

Jamestown is the oldest district in Accra. It’s been able to preserve the soul of the community and has become the best place to experience remnants of colonial rule, historical traditions and art. In the video, Kwame Yesu and his love interest, played by Ghanaian singer, Essilfie, playfully walking the streets of Jamestown. It’s a beautiful depiction of just how much lovers find joy in the most ordinary activities, finding pleasure in just being in each other’s company.

Watch the visuals for SuMoMi here.

Kwame Yesu is a Ghanaian HipHop and Afrobeats artist known for his drill song, Anadwo featuring Kimilist and Black Sherif. He’s quite known in the music space for his rap ability in Drill and Trap and admits he chose to sway into Afrobeats for this song, SuMoMi based on his recent preoccupation with a “newly found muse” who’s got him “in a space of love.”

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

