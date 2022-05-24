Kwame Yesu drops ‘SuMoMi’ visuals: a love story set in Accra

Jamestown is the oldest district in Accra. It’s been able to preserve the soul of the community and has become the best place to experience remnants of colonial rule, historical traditions and art. In the video, Kwame Yesu and his love interest, played by Ghanaian singer, Essilfie, playfully walking the streets of Jamestown. It’s a beautiful depiction of just how much lovers find joy in the most ordinary activities, finding pleasure in just being in each other’s company.