The awards night will be held today (May 18) at the Accra International Conference Center.

This will be the second time the Accra-based Peace FM morning show host has been the masters of ceremonies for music's biggest night.

This year's VGMA has taken an interesting twist, following the introduction of the Artiste of the Decade" award.

It has gathered the momentum, creating buzz and fuss, amid hundreds of Twitter and Facebook polls to predict the winner.

Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Nacee and No Tribe, Joe Mettle, Efya, Becca, R2Bees and Samini have been listed for the category but the attention is around the top three Ss – Sarkodie, Samini and Shatta Wale.