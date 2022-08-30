The award-winning Ghanaian musician is scheduled to commence his much-anticipated tour next month in America. The tour has been dubbed '5 Star World Music Tour' and it will see the singer making his first stop in New York on 24th September 2022.
King Promise's World Tour finally kicks off with 24th September New York show; see dates
King Promise is taking Ghana music to the world as he is set to finally embark on a world tour.
InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}
Speaking on behalf of King Promise, Kwaps who plays the role of the act's manager said the 'Ginger' singer has been craving to get closer to his fans and that is about to happen.
“The ticket sales are moving along nicely and he is extremely excited to see his fans will be coming to the tour", Kwaps continued. Check out the cities and dates for King Promise's tour to know when he will be near you if you are in the diaspora.
Sept. 24th - New York
Sept. 28th - Washington
Sept. 29th - Atlanta
Oct. 2nd - Seattle
Oct. 5th - Chicago
Oct. 6th - Minneapolis
Oct. 9th - Boston
Oct. 12th - Philadelphia
Oct. 15th - Cincinnati
Oct. 23rd - Oslo
Oct. 25th - Stockholm
Oct. 27th - Copenhagen
Oct. 28th - Hamburg
Oct. 29th - Berlin
Oct. 30th - Cologne
Nov. 1st - Amsterdam
Nov. 3rd - Paris
Nov. 6th - Birmingham
Nov. 7th - Manchester
Nov. 9th London
The tour is set to happen in USA, UK, and Europe with more city dates to be added as time goes on.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh