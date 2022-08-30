Speaking on behalf of King Promise, Kwaps who plays the role of the act's manager said the 'Ginger' singer has been craving to get closer to his fans and that is about to happen.

“The ticket sales are moving along nicely and he is extremely excited to see his fans will be coming to the tour", Kwaps continued. Check out the cities and dates for King Promise's tour to know when he will be near you if you are in the diaspora.

Sept. 24th - New York

Sept. 28th - Washington

Sept. 29th - Atlanta

Oct. 2nd - Seattle

Oct. 5th - Chicago

Oct. 6th - Minneapolis

Oct. 9th - Boston

Oct. 12th - Philadelphia

Oct. 15th - Cincinnati

Oct. 23rd - Oslo

Oct. 25th - Stockholm

Oct. 27th - Copenhagen

Oct. 28th - Hamburg

Oct. 29th - Berlin

Oct. 30th - Cologne

Nov. 1st - Amsterdam

Nov. 3rd - Paris

Nov. 6th - Birmingham

Nov. 7th - Manchester

Nov. 9th London