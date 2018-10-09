Pulse.com.gh logo
Kwaw Kese attackes Shatta Wale again (LISTEN)


LISTEN Kwaw Kese attackes Shatta Wale again

Kwaw Kese has attacked fellow musician Shatta Wale once again.

  • Published:
Kwaw Kese - Porkum play

Kwaw Kese - Porkum

Rapper Kwaw Kese has attacked fellow musician Shatta Wale once again.

In a follow up to his "Change" track, the Madtime Entertainment frontman launched a scattering attack on the "Kpuu Kpaa" hitmaker. And this time, he targeted the size of Shatta Wale's lips.

In the Hiplife song titled "Porkum", he talks about the size of his lips and argued that he is broke and doesn't do good music.

"Practice what you preach/and then come back for unity/Korle Gono jon/you for stop that stupidity/you don't get kpaa/e bi we run the economy/kpaa kpuu kpaa/massa stop that tautology/I am the war and peacemaker.." Kwaw Kese lashes out at Shatta Wale.

Listen to the full song which features Kudos Badman below.

 

