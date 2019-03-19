He was, however, quick to add that D-Black is a far better rapper than the two other aforementioned artistes.

“If you are wack, I will not listen to you,” the Ga rapper told Lexis Bill on Joy FM’s Drive time.

He said although he used to listen to Kwaw Kese’s music, he doesn’t anymore, adding that “I will listen to D-Black over Kwaw Kese.”

Tinny, though, acknowledged that Kwaw Kese did his part in the past to help the music industry to grow.

According to him, ‘One Corner’ hit maker Patapaa is the worst rapper among the three.

Asked to name his favourite rappers in the Ghana music industry currently, Tiny named Sarkodie, Kofi Mole, Edem and Medikal.

Tinny, born Nii Addo Quaynor, was a household name in the music industry during the mid and late 2000s.

The rapper’s hit song “Makola kwakwe” was one of the most played on radio and television.

He was also adjudged the New Artiste of the year at both the Ghana Music Awards and Ghana Music Awards UK in 2004.