Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Kweiks to hold first ever headline show - "the DTC Experience" in December

Budding new artiste, Kweiks, has announced an impending mini concert experience for his hot new debut EP, "Drunk Texts & Confessions" (DTC).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Budding new artiste, Kweiks, has announced an impending mini concert experience for his hot new debut EP, "Drunk Texts & Confessions" (DTC). play

Budding new artiste, Kweiks, has announced an impending mini concert experience for his hot new debut EP, "Drunk Texts & Confessions" (DTC).

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Budding new artiste, Kweiks, has announced an impending mini concert experience for his hot new debut EP, "Drunk Texts & Confessions" (DTC).

This comes after successfully releasing the 7 track EP which did exceptionally well on the iTunes Ghana charts by debuting at no.1 and staying in the top 5 & 10 for the first & 2nd weeks respectively, whiles "African Girl", a song off the EP charted at no.3 for Future Hits on Pluzz 89.9FM. The DTC EP again sat at no.1 on iTunes Ghana's alternative music chart for more than 10 days.

To keep the momentum and the buzz around him and the new project building up, the independent artiste is hosting "The DTC Experience", a mini concert meant to give lovers of his music a thrilling intimate experience and build a vibe for new ones.

"The DTC Experience" is scheduled to happen early December with a few artistes who will be announced later. The date and venue of the event will also be announced later this week.

"The DTC Experience" which is Kweiks' first ever headlined show, is supported by Zone Three 6, Ghana Ndwom, Talk Media Ghana, Ghana Music Dot Com, MiPromo, Kuulpeeps & Disturbing Ghana.

The event promises to be one of back-to-back jams of old, new & unreleased music.

To partner or sponsor The DTC Experience, call 0500003344 or email therealkweiks@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, check out "Drunk Texts & Confessions" below as you prepare for the show:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Edem, KiDi, Donzy, others billed for ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ concert Edem, KiDi, Donzy, others billed for ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ concert
R2Bees drop “Boys Kasa” music video ahead of “SITE 15” album R2Bees drop “Boys Kasa” music video ahead of “SITE 15” album
Samini’s former manager schools him on Shatta Wale's concert brouhaha Samini’s former manager schools him on Shatta Wale's concert brouhaha
Sarkodie, Shatta Wale & Kwaw Kese’s unprecedented beef: Here’s everything you need to know Sarkodie, Shatta Wale & Kwaw Kese’s unprecedented beef: Here’s everything you need to know
Shatta Wale says his SUCK-SEX mixtape will end Sarkodie's career Shatta Wale says his SUCK-SEX mixtape will end Sarkodie's career
AJ Nelson set to release “Africa Rise” album on November 23 AJ Nelson set to release “Africa Rise” album on November 23

Recommended Videos

R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes.. R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes..
Shatta Wale on Hitz FM Shatta Wale on Hitz FM
Kwaw Kese - Chance (Shatta Wale diss) Kwaw Kese - Chance (Shatta Wale diss)



Top Articles

1 Samini’s former manager schools him on Shatta Wale's concert brouhahabullet
2 Sarkodie, Shatta Wale & Kwaw Kese’s unprecedented beef: Here’s...bullet
3 New Music Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)bullet
4 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
5 Shatta Wale says his SUCK-SEX mixtape will end Sarkodie's careerbullet
6 Pulse Power List Powerful Ghanaian songs released in 2018bullet
7 Pulse List Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
8 Pulse List Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
9 New Music Edem - Fokoloyor (Prod by B2)bullet
10 NOT BROKE! Nana Boroo shows off flashy lifestyle in...bullet

Related Articles

Edem, KiDi, Donzy, others billed for ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ concert
R2Bees drop “Boys Kasa” music video ahead of “SITE 15” album
Samini’s former manager schools him on Shatta Wale's concert brouhaha
Sarkodie, Shatta Wale & Kwaw Kese’s unprecedented beef: Here’s everything you need to know
NOT BROKE! Nana Boroo shows off flashy lifestyle in new video
First copy of "Reign" album sold for GHC150,000
Shatta Wale's "Reign" album release has Twitter feeling so many emotions
Gospel musician Ben Adu is touching lives with music and medicine
Shatta Wale says his SUCK-SEX mixtape will end Sarkodie's career
AJ Nelson set to release “Africa Rise” album on November 23

Top Videos

1 Kwaw Kese - Chance (Shatta Wale diss)bullet
2 Kwaw Kese calls out Shatta Wale for recording ‘senseless’ musicbullet
3 Shatta Wale on Hitz FMbullet
4 Audio Guru – She Be Some Way feat. Sarkodiebullet
5 Video Sarkodie - My Advice (Freestyle)bullet
6 Trailer Nana Boroo - Dada Naabullet
7 Music Video Sarkodie - Glory ft. Yung Lbullet
8 Audio Kwaw Kese - Porkumbullet
9 Video Ras Kuuku - I Love Youbullet
10 Video of 'Mane Me' Stonebwoy hasn’t paid me for ‘Mane...bullet

Music

First copy of "Reign" album sold for GHC150,000
Shatta Wale's "Reign" album release has Twitter feeling so many emotions
Ben Adu
Gospel musician Ben Adu is touching lives with music and medicine
First thoughts on Davido's feature on Quavo's 'Swing' off his debut album ''Quavo Huncho''
X
Advertisement