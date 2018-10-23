Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Kwesi Arthur & Kidi out with "Don’t Keep Me Waiting" visual

The vintage-like video opens to a beautiful beach scenery with the young king Arthur strolling down the shore and exhibiting cool and calm vibes.

  • Published:
Kwesi Arthur x Kidi - Don’t Keep Me Waiting play

Kwesi Arthur x Kidi - Don’t Keep Me Waiting

BET nominee Kwesi Arthur and "Adiepena" hit singer KiDi heat up the screens in the bonnet visuals for their duet “Don’t Keep Me Waiting “.

The song which was released a short while ago has enjoyed massive ratings and air plays, making it an all-time favourite.

The two talents have been grabbing headlines for some time with audiences speculating that this being the two's first collaboration, is a massive hit and sets standards high.

The vintage-like video opens to a beautiful beach scenery with the young king Arthur strolling down the shore and exhibiting cool and calm vibes.

It goes on to glorify nature with head sky shots and unconfined wave flow. KiDi then takes over into an indoor glam with a simple outstanding setting.

The two talents took control in every scene and effortlessly delivered a good aura making the video highly relatable.

The light play and balance which makes it art stocked take cinematography to a different stage.

This is a jaw-dropping wonderful video filled with love and life. It has all the girls bothered in a good way since everyone has been tripping for the two hotties since they appeared on the screen.

Who can complain? We only hope for our screens to be graced with more collaboration like this one.

The song was produced by Nytwulf and the video was directed by Andy Madjitey.

Enjoy the video below.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Joyce Blessing drops video for live-recorded song "Onyankopon" Joyce Blessing drops video for live-recorded song "Onyankopon"
WATCH: Nana Boroo gets wavy, lives flashy life in "Dada Naa" video WATCH: Nana Boroo gets wavy, lives flashy life in "Dada Naa" video
Shatta Wale is NOT the first Ghanaian artiste to have iTunes essentials Shatta Wale is NOT the first Ghanaian artiste to have iTunes essentials
Normani and Calvin Harris feature Wizkid in 'Checklist' Normani and Calvin Harris feature Wizkid in 'Checklist'
R2bees features Wizkid in new music R2bees features Wizkid in new music
Femi Kuti goes on European tour days after Felabration 2018 Femi Kuti goes on European tour days after Felabration 2018

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Joyce Blessing - Onyankopon (GOD) Music Video: Joyce Blessing - Onyankopon (GOD)
Music Video: Kwesi Arthur x Kidi - Don’t Keep Me Waiting Music Video: Kwesi Arthur x Kidi - Don’t Keep Me Waiting
Music Video: Nana Boroo - Dada Naa Music Video: Nana Boroo - Dada Naa



Top Articles

1 Shatta Wale is NOT the first Ghanaian artiste to have iTunes essentialsbullet
2 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
3 Dancehall songstress Renner announces her comeback with new classy...bullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
5 Songstress Shegah on a mission to amalgamate the female fraternitybullet
6 #kupechallenge Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the Kupe...bullet
7 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
8 R2bees features Wizkid in new musicbullet
9 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
10 WATCH: Kuami Eugene & Davido outdoor "Meji Meji"bullet

Top Videos

1 Music Video Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 feat. Sarkodie and Kuami Eugenebullet
2 Music Video: Shegah - Let's Go feat. Rashid Mettalbullet
3 Kuami Eugene x Davido - Meji Meji (Official Video)bullet
4 Music Video: Shegah - Murder feat. Samini & Jupitarbullet
5 4ties - Babylon Bewarebullet
6 Music Video: Shatta Wale - Amountbullet
7 Music Video: Kevin Jones - How It Goesbullet
8 New Song Samuel Owusu of TV3's Talented Kids releases...bullet
9 R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur,...bullet
10 Music Video Darkovibes - Tomorrowbullet

Music

Kevin Jones - How It Goes
US-Ghanaian rapper Kevin Jones goes hard in “How It Goes” video
E.L - BVR cover artwork
E.L unveils cover artwork, tracklist for “BVR” mixtape
4ties - Babylon Beware
Rapper 4ties brings nostalgia in latest "Babylon Beware" (LISTEN)
OV
‘You are here to stay’ Francis Doku tips singer, OV as strong contender on MTN Hitmaker 7
X
Advertisement