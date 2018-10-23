Kwesi Arthur & Kidi out with "Don’t Keep Me Waiting" visual

news

BET nominee Kwesi Arthur and "Adiepena" hit singer KiDi heat up the screens in the bonnet visuals for their duet “Don’t Keep Me Waiting “.

The song which was released a short while ago has enjoyed massive ratings and air plays, making it an all-time favourite.

The two talents have been grabbing headlines for some time with audiences speculating that this being the two's first collaboration, is a massive hit and sets standards high.

The vintage-like video opens to a beautiful beach scenery with the young king Arthur strolling down the shore and exhibiting cool and calm vibes.

It goes on to glorify nature with head sky shots and unconfined wave flow. KiDi then takes over into an indoor glam with a simple outstanding setting.

The two talents took control in every scene and effortlessly delivered a good aura making the video highly relatable.

The light play and balance which makes it art stocked take cinematography to a different stage.

This is a jaw-dropping wonderful video filled with love and life. It has all the girls bothered in a good way since everyone has been tripping for the two hotties since they appeared on the screen.

Who can complain? We only hope for our screens to be graced with more collaboration like this one.

The song was produced by Nytwulf and the video was directed by Andy Madjitey.

Enjoy the video below.