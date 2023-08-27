Lack of support and funding hinders Ghana's music industry, not Shatta Wale - Mr. Logic

Speaking on the UTV Showbiz Night, Mr. Logic explained that the constant negative comparisons and criticism deter potential investors from allocating resources to artists who have the potential to achieve feats similar to those of Nigerian artists.

He emphasized that the significant international success of Nigerian artists is rooted in substantial investments and support from the industry, an approach that Ghanaian artists could also benefit from.

Mr. Logic contested the idea that artists like Shatta Wale, who has an extensive track record in the industry, are incapable of filling venues like the O2 Arena. He noted that investors' confidence has eroded due to the negative conversations surrounding the industry, affecting both artists and their prominence.

"Who says Shatta Wale who has been in the industry for the longest running can't fill up the O2 arena, It's because investors have lost confidence due to the constant negative conversations that surround the artistry and it affects the artists and their prominence"

He emphasized that the achievements of artists like Asake are not unattainable for Ghanaian artists, provided they are given the necessary resources and support.

"It is nothing too extraordinary that Asake and his colleagues are doing that the Ghanaian artists can't do, we are equally capable of doing the same, let's not belittle our creatives for trying their best"

He criticized the approach of Ghanaian artists, noting that they often rely on personal contacts rather than allocating budgets for self-promotion, unlike their Nigerian counterparts.

Mr. Logic emphasized that Shatta Wale should not be blamed for the industry's challenges, as pushing each other's careers is not a responsibility that falls on any individual artist.

"Ghanaian artists don't go all out in pushing their music and craft unlike the Nigerians, they don't have any budget in promoting themselves or whatsoever rather they seek to ride on personal contacts for their gain rather than putting in the necessary resources for greater results, Ghanaian artist lacks the understanding of the business of music

"Don't blame Shatta Wale for the industry woes, It's not his responsibility to push anyone, each of the artists is doing their work and no one is obliged to push the other. However, the prompt rescue for success in the industry is if these artists get the major support and funding"