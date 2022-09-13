Lasmid tops Boomplay’s top artists chart

The platform released the most streamed act from Friday, September 2 to Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Week one of September saw raving Ghanaian recording artiste and ‘Friday Night’ hit-maker, Lasmid Nathaniel Owusu, better known within the showbiz circles as Lasmid lead the list.

The African Giant, Burna Boy, YBNL Nation superstar, Fireboy DML and ‘Buga’ hit-maker, Kizz Daniel also made it to the list at number, 2, 3 and 5 respectively with Shatta Movement boss, Shatta Wale and ‘Yeete Nsem’ honcho, Amerado making it to the 4th and 6th spot respectively.

Young Ghanaian music sensation Nathaniel Lasmid Owusu simply known in showbiz circles as Lasmid, is currently making waves with the release of his new hit single titled "Friday Night".

The song, which has gathered massive support from both musicians and music lovers alike, is has topped Tik-Tok trends with the Friday Night challenge lately.

Lasmid then made an attempt at the then edition of the Vodafone ICONS reality show but was largely unsuccessful. The resolute Lasmid further tried several editions of the Connect FM street rap shows in Takoradi but couldn't make any significant incursion.

MTN hit-maker came calling in 2019 with season 8 of its music reality show and the determined Lasmid booked his ticket; and the rest they say "is history". He won that edition of MTN hit-maker and subsequently got signed on music producer Kaywa's Highly Spiritual record label.