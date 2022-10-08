Lawsuit slapped on Ghana,s Afrochella by Goldenvoice and Coachella for copyright infringement

Coachella Music Festival, LLC and Goldenvoice, LLC filed a similar lawsuit last year against Live Nation Entertainment for contributory trademark infringement.

The complaint was regarding an event organized and promoted by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians called Coachella Day One 22.

Coachella and Goldenvoice sued Live Nation Entertainment for selling tickets to the event, which allegedly infringed upon Coachella’s trademarks. The lawsuit was settled earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Afrochella 2022 is scheduled to happen on December 28 and 29 at the El Wak Stadium in Accra, Ghana.

Artists headlining this year's event are Burna Boy, and Stonebwoy as well as Fireboy DML, Black Sherif, Arya Starr, and more.

Stonebwoy poster Pulse Ghana