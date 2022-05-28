LeFlyyy and Strongman battle it out on “Sugar” with Deon Boakye (WATCH)

We are almost halfway through the year (and the music calendar), however, Leflyyy is now kicking off. He says his delay meant he wanted the best for his audience.

LeFlyyy grabs Strongman and Deon Boakye Pulse Ghana

“As expectations from my fans grow, I don't want to compromise on my sounds and features. I wanted a classic record that would live with my fans forever, and that's why 'Sugar' is now out,” said the “My Baby” hitmaker.

The rapper cum singer, who is known for churning out incredible afrobeats bangers, has switched his genre. But as a starter in the hiplife fraternity, he didn’t disappoint.

His bars on “Sugar” blazes like wildfire and his flow like waterfall. He has matured enough to show the world what he’s got, and his delivery on his latest track is just the tip of the iceberg.

Strongman, on the other, who is known for knocking off his opponents with fierce bars during battles, did justice to the track. He rhymes and flows with ease, and flexes his muscles with impeccable bars.

Deon Boakye, a singer whose sweet melody and hook has stolen the hearts of thousands of Ghanaian ladies, delivers just what everyone expected. His soul-soothing vocals coupled with his easy-to-sing-along hooks sum up the beauty of “Sugar”.