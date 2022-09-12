'Let's swallow our pride and ask Nigerians to show us the way' - Wendy Shay

"Ghanaian Artistes Should thank Nigerians Artistes, For bringing the world’s attention to Africa …through Afrobeats. Ghana wake up," she said in a tweet shared two days ago. Her comment has stirred a debate and she has followed it up with another statement today.

Veteran Ghanaian rapper, Tic, disagreed with Wendy when he replied to her tweet. He wrote "who should thank who I think it’s should’ve been the other way rather. If not for our bad Ghanaian PHD syndrome things could’ve been different. Enjoy your music and keep working hard for yourself and country don’t get in the mix of things you don’t know".

Finally responding to Tic and others, Wendy Shay has taking to her Twitter page a few minutes ago, to tell her fellow musicians to be humble and learn from Nigerians.

"Give Nigerian Artistes their flowers 4 bringing the world’s Attention to africa thru Afrobeats N u ppl vex? I will say it again lets swallow our pride, go to dem and ask dem how they did it,they might show us the road. God is using me speak to u,U ppl no wan listen Ghana wake up," she said.

The conversation comes amidst Sarkodie's comment about Ghanaian radio presenters who are always criticizing Ghanaian musicians for not going international.

According to the rapper, he doesn't understand why radio presenters who have been on the local scene for decades would criticize musicians for not penetrating territories.

“It is easy for somebody to sit on radio and tell you Shatta Wale no do this. You, you dey radio top for Ghana for close to 20 years wey you no fit come enter Choice for here or BBC. I don’t think you have the moral right to talk about artiste wey e dey Ghana wey e no move. Because me I go BBC because it is Komla Dumor wey e make I go,” Sarkodie said.