Life after Audiomack x Afrochella Rising Star Competition: An inspiring success story

Jess Eta, a Nigerian producer, singer, and songwriter who won the Rising Star competition in 2020, captivated many hearts with his afro-infused R&B, pop, rock, and soul. In this chat with him, Jess shared that he was originally a member of his church choir and used his knowledge of music theory to harness his craft.

How did you hear about the Rising Star Challenge?

I came across the challenge on Audiomack’s Instagram account

When you submitted your entry, what was the inspiration behind the song you created?

I was working on a couple of songs and I wanted to intentionally create an Afrobeats hit song. Adding my unique flair to an Afrobeats instrumental, I created the building blocks of that song.

What was the most exciting thing about going through the challenge for you?

Every time Afrochella sent an email explaining that I had advanced to the next round, I got excited.

What did you learn from the Rising Star Challenge?

I learned not to doubt myself and it became clear to me that my music was appreciated by a wide range of people.

Pulse Ghana

What advice would you give other artists who are currently taking part in the challenge?

I would advise that they put their best into whatever song they put in for the competition and also understand that even if they don’t win, it doesn’t undermine their music. There is just a lot of talent in Africa.

What should your fans look forward to from you? Any exciting projects we should look forward to?

It’s only been a few months since I dropped my 11-track project titled “Playing With Fire” and the project describes a lot of the things I feel right now. The future is indeed very bright and I am excited to express the things I want to express in the coming months. For now, I have a couple of features coming out.

Jess ETA’s journey holds so much promise, and judging from his strides and wins so far in, fans and listeners can expect the best of afro-influenced music from him in the future.

Audiomack, which has a presence in all 54 African countries aims to reinforce its vision to support upcoming African artists' growth and development through various initiatives.

Since 2019, Audiomack x Afrochella Rising Star competition has continually provided visibility for artists across the African continent. This year's competition promises to reward the winner with a $1 000 cash prize and a studio session with Accra-based BBnZ Live. The first runner-up will win a cash prize, an article spotlight feature on Audiomack World, and a one-on-one personal studio session, while the second runner-up will receive a cash prize, personal mentorship with industry experts, and a spotlight on Audiomack World.