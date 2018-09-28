Pulse.com.gh logo
Lil Wayne's 7th studio album “Tha Carter V” is finally out


Stream Lil Wayne finally drops “Tha Carter V” album

Lil Wayne has finally released his highly anticipated album, titled “Tha Carter V”.

Lil Wayne finally drops “Tha Carter V” album play

Lil Wayne finally drops “Tha Carter V” album

American rap legend Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. aka Lil Wayne has finally released his highly anticipated album, titled “Tha Carter V”.

He released his twelfth studio album Friday, September 28 after six long years.

The 36-year-old rapper, who initially announced the album's release back in 2012, has finally dropped the project after facing several delays due to a years-long legal battle with Birdman, CEO of Cash Money Records.

Wayne and Birdman along with Universal Music Group reached an eight-figure settlement in court this summer, and Wayne was released from his contract with Cash Money.

Since then, the rapper has been teasing the release of the album all over social media, including posting a countdown link to the release date and unveiling an announcement video earlier this week.

The album contains 23 tracks and features Kendrick Lamar, XXXTentacion, Travis Scott, his daughter, Reginae Carter, and more.

Stream the full album here: “Tha Carter V”

