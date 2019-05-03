Popularly known as the originator of the charts-dominated song “Boborebobo”, the soul-soothing vocalist proves why he’s multi-talented with his latest.

“Woara Ne Woara”, a slow-tempo masterpiece produced by Ebeniz of Ebeniz Studios and, mixed and mastered by Bassey Mix, praises, honours, exalts, extols and glorifies God’s throne.

According to Isaac Sie, the song’s concept was drawn from three Bible verses; Psalm 46:10 (which says: “Be still and know that I am God”), Exodus 3:14 (which says: “God said to Moses, I am that I am) and 2 Samuel 9:1.

“Woara ne woara/Ahene mu hene eh/Woara ne woara/Y3nto woso aba/Di wo hene,” he sings over a soft guitar and heavy percussion-filled sound.

After a back and forth with Evangelist IK Aning Atinka – the man accused of ‘stealing’ his song “Boborebobo” – it seems Minister Isaac Sie has gotten over the drama.

But who knows his next move!

Stream and download “Woara Ne Woara” below and share your candid views with us.