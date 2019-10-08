In his latest song dubbed “Shatta Wale”, the singer heaps praises on the controversial dancehall star.

The Warewolf Starboi Entertainment label frontman couldn’t wait for the Shatta Movement Empire boss to be gone before celebrating him, hence, the latest jam.

In the four minutes dancehall jam produced by Riddim Boss, Vision 1 breaks down Shatta Wale’s records and achievements and declares him ‘King of Dancehall’ in Africa.

He further declares him as the best in Ghana and claims it’s impossible to conquer and dethrone Shatta Wale.

Stream the mid-tempo jam below and don’t forget to share your candid views below.