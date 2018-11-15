news

Making music is never about the number of songs released into the system but understanding what the fans want.

Flyboy Geesus after the success of the FlyboyFromGhana EP drops “Haters Anthem”, a mid tempo HipHop record this one is has Flyboy dishing out some punches blow by blow and takes the enemies into retrospective as it believed everybody has haters.

They hide in a corner and sometimes you need to force them out of your life and smoking them out does it better.

AMG Business signed rapper Medikal takes the feature spot and his love for rap is made manifest with his input as well. Laxio Beats on deck for the production.

Download it here and share.