LISTEN: Flyboy Geesus returns with "Haters Anthem" featuring Medikal

Flyboy Geesus after the success of the FlyboyFromGhana EP drops “Haters Anthem”.

Flyboy Geesus returns with "Haters Anthem"

Flyboy Geesus returns with “Haters Anthem”

Making music is never about the number of songs released into the system but understanding what the fans want.

Flyboy Geesus after the success of the FlyboyFromGhana EP drops “Haters Anthem”, a mid tempo HipHop record this one is has Flyboy dishing out some punches blow by blow and takes the enemies into retrospective as it believed everybody has haters.

They hide in a corner and sometimes you need to force them out of your life and smoking them out does it better.

AMG Business signed rapper Medikal takes the feature spot and his love for rap is made manifest with his input as well. Laxio Beats on deck for the production.

Download it here and share.

 

Music

Sister Derby offers 1,000 cash prize weekly for the #Kakalika challenge
Sister Derby offers 1,000 cash prize weekly for the #Kakalika challenge videos
Prominent gospel musician Uncle Ato to rock Komlemle Methodist church
Prominent gospel musician Uncle Ato to rock Kokomlemle Methodist church
eShun
eShun billed to perform at UN Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland
Ras Kuuku features Kofi Kinaata on "Wo" remix, drops November 15
Ras Kuuku features Kofi Kinaata on "Wo" remix, drops November 15
