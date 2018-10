news

Ghanaian hip-hop heads, B4bonah and M.anifest, have joined lyrical forces on "Karma"...and Kwesi Nyantakyi's scandal popped up.

Produced by Dream Jay and Anel Worldwide, the song is among B4bonah’s most recent submissions.

A VGMA honouree, B4bonah is best known for “Dear God”, the inspirational joint with which he broke into Ghana’s music industry.

Since then, he has released impressive follow-ups as “My Girl”, “Sofo Moko”, and “Adom Bi”

Listen to the song below.