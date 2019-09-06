As a glimpse into what the album has in store for listeners, first single “You Alone” has arrived.

Staying on brand with his theme of inspiring his peers and the youth with his truths, Ko-Jo Cue delivers his raw message in punchy English and Twi bars over an up-tempo Juicxxx hip-hop instrumental.

“You Alone” is available now on Aftown, Apple Music, Spotify and other digital music platforms.

Cue’s magic touch is present in abundance on his new song, masterfully meandering from Pidgin to English to Twi, as he both sings and raps.

The catchy chorus epitomises the key takeaway of the song: “My brother, live your life/The way you know/Cos if you die/You pɛ go go”.

The existential tension between carving one’s path on earth while anticipating its end is a sober one.

Juicxxx’s instrumental plays this sentiment out wonderfully well, balancing dense 808s and eerie vocal samples with light chimes, facilitating ‘You Alone’s earnest message while keeping it bouncy and enjoyable.

Coming at a time when discussions around identity have never been more salient, Ko-Jo Cue emphasizes the importance of individual determination and staying one’s own course, promising that no matter what happens, “the sun shall rise after the rainfall.”

As a solid boost of motivation, Cue’s “You Alone” encourages you to focus on your journey, enjoy it, forget about the approval of others and celebrate the wins along the way.

Stream the song below.