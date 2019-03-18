Featuring VGMA 2019 “Rapper of the Year” and “Songwriter of the Year” nominee Teephlow, the slow-tempo jam reaffirms 1Cedi’s strong position in the hip-hop and rap fraternity.

The Akyem Tafo-native delivered ‘shady’ bars while lifting himself above others on the KV Bangerz-produced classic beat.

“Nyame ne hene, megbona, blessing dey come my way/You dey your corner you dey hate me but chale I’m feeling okay/They kinda put me down but my brother I’m here to stay,” 1Cedi fires.

Teephlow, on the other hand, supported with some hot bars without deviating from the main topic.

