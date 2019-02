It’s a motivational afrobeats jam but has a little gospel music vibe injected in it.

The slow tempo song produced by Pee GH serves as a boost for anyone who’s down, depressed, exhausted or going through hard times in their lives.

“Jehovah dey see/Jehovah go do/ride on we go higher, higher, higher,” E.L sings.

The lyrics is made up of two different languages: Ga, and Pidgin.

Enjoy the full song below.