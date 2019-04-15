The artiste manager who has excelled on the show business field has realised his potential.

And to prove to the world, he is out with new worship song.

It’s unclear why he took the gospel path but we can be sure that propagating the gospel is where his strength lies.

The new single which was released under his label, TAB Ministries, tells the beauty of coming under the anointing.

Produced by Makario Music, the son showers praises on the Almighty God and extols him.

“You are worthy Lord/Receive our glory and honour…Hallelujah,” he sings.

Enjoy the full song below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.