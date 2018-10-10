Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

LISTEN: Sarkodie shreds Shatta Wale in new freestyle


LISTEN Sarkodie shreds Shatta Wale; calls him fool and broke in new freestyle

Sarkodie has finally responded to all the jabs from fellow musician Shatta Wale with a hot new diss freestyle.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

BET Award-winning musician Sarkodie has finally responded to all the jabs from fellow musician Shatta Wale.

The controversial Zylofon Music signed artiste has been jabbing the SarkCess Music label boss on countless occasions for ‘not supporting him’.

Their feud can be traced back to an interview Shatta Wale had on Hitz FM claiming Sarkodie refused to appear on set for their collab “Dancehall Commando” video shoot.

At every least opportunity, Shatta Wale throws different shades at the “Highest” hitmaker.

Sarkodie isn’t the only target Shatta Wale has been firing missiles at. He has been feuding with rapper Kwaw Kese but has had a fair share of the Madtime Entertainment label frontman’s wrath.

In Sarkodie’s response to Shatta titled “My Advice”, he shreds the “Ayoo” hitmaker, throwing hot punches all over.

Have full listening and share your views with us.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

My Advice: If being poor is like me, God bless me with poverty – Sarkodie tells Shatta Wale My Advice If being poor is like me, God bless me with poverty – Sarkodie tells Shatta Wale
Don Cliff: Artiste set to release “Fall In Love” featuring Ahkan Don Cliff Artiste set to release “Fall In Love” featuring Ahkan
Grateful: Mark Okraku Mantey fires at DJ Switch's parents Grateful Mark Okraku Mantey fires at DJ Switch's parents
WATCH: DJ Sly hooks up with Zeal (VVIP) and Miyaki for "Gyae Dede" video WATCH DJ Sly hooks up with Zeal (VVIP) and Miyaki for "Gyae Dede" video
Pulse Power List: Powerful Ghanaian songs released in 2018 Pulse Power List Powerful Ghanaian songs released in 2018
AJ Nelson: Rapper announces debut album “Africa Rise” AJ Nelson Rapper announces debut album “Africa Rise”

Recommended Videos

Pulse Playlist: Top 5 powerful Ghanaian songs released in 2018 Pulse Playlist Top 5 powerful Ghanaian songs released in 2018
Video: Sarkodie - My Advice (Freestyle) Video Sarkodie - My Advice (Freestyle)
Music Video: DJ Sly - Gyae Dede feat. Zeal (VVIP) & Miyaki Music Video DJ Sly - Gyae Dede feat. Zeal (VVIP) & Miyaki



Top Articles

1 #ReignAlbum Sherry Boss offers Shatta Wale ₵1 million for "Reign" albumbullet
2 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
3 #kupechallenge Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the Kupe dance...bullet
4 Pulse Power List Powerful Ghanaian songs released in 2018bullet
5 LISTEN Kwaw Kese attacks Shatta Wale againbullet
6 Grateful Mark Okraku Mantey fires at DJ Switch's parentsbullet
7 Rule The Mic! MTN Hitmaker 7 final 12 contestants unveiledbullet
8 Pulse Playlist Jump-start your week with Omar Sterling,...bullet
9 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
10 New Music FaReed - Ligidi ft. Maccasio (Prod. by...bullet

Top Videos

1 Music Video Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 feat. Sarkodie and Kuami Eugenebullet
2 Audio Guru – She Be Some Way feat. Sarkodiebullet
3 Music Video Maccasio X Sarkodie - BiibiBa Challengebullet
4 Music Video Shaker & Ko-Jo Cue – Things We Do For Love feat....bullet
5 Audio Okyeame Kwame - Made In Ghana feat. Kidibullet
6 Audio Kwaw Kese - Porkumbullet
7 Music Video Kelvyn Boy – Gingerbullet
8 Audio Yogie Doggy & Ras Kuuku – Street No Subullet
9 Music Video DJ Sly - Gyae Dede feat. Zeal (VVIP) & Miyakibullet
10 Audio Kwamz & Flava – Anytime feat. Kwesi Arthurbullet

Music

Is Gold Kay being mistaken for Stormzy?
Photos Is Gold Kay being mistaken for Stormzy?
Audio Wendy Shay begs God to save her in new song 'Psalm 35'
Ghanaian-US star Junior US hangs out with Meek Mill
WATCH Ghanaian-US star Junior US hangs out with Meek Mill
Blaq Sam
VIDEO Rapper Blaq Sam who allegedly got mad drops hot new freestyle
X
Advertisement