LISTEN Sarkodie shreds Shatta Wale; calls him fool and broke in new freestyle

BET Award-winning musician Sarkodie has finally responded to all the jabs from fellow musician Shatta Wale.

The controversial Zylofon Music signed artiste has been jabbing the SarkCess Music label boss on countless occasions for ‘not supporting him’.

Their feud can be traced back to an interview Shatta Wale had on Hitz FM claiming Sarkodie refused to appear on set for their collab “Dancehall Commando” video shoot.

At every least opportunity, Shatta Wale throws different shades at the “Highest” hitmaker.

Sarkodie isn’t the only target Shatta Wale has been firing missiles at. He has been feuding with rapper Kwaw Kese but has had a fair share of the Madtime Entertainment label frontman’s wrath.

In Sarkodie’s response to Shatta titled “My Advice”, he shreds the “Ayoo” hitmaker, throwing hot punches all over.

