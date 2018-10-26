LISTEN: Singer FreshBoi Arnold drops new banger "Omalicha"

news

Afrobeats artiste, FreshBoi Arnold has revealed his readiness to take over the Afrobeats music scene with his latest Afrobeats record ‘Omalicha’.

The Emmabon Worldwide Entertainment act premiered ‘Omalicha’ at LiveBar (BBnz Studio) in a ceremony organized by his label in partnership with Matic Multimedia.

The multi-talented musician’s target with this effort is to showcase the dynamism, richness and several of sounds of Africa to the rest of the world.

Arnold was born in Benin and later moved to Edo state, Nigeria with his mum where he lived until he recently relocated to Ghana, where he refers to as his second home.

He has been active in the music industry for 8 years and has worked with big names like Tekno, Brymo, Burna Boy, Duncan Mighty, Dunnie, Mac Roc, and Young John and is signed to Emmabon Worldwide Entertainment.

He describes his genre of music as Good Music and some of his songs include ‘My Flow’, ‘Can’t Afford This’ and ‘Tonight’.

“I was inspired by my uncle from your young age to sharpen this music skills that I have been blessed with and I believe signing with Emmabon Worldwide Entertainment is the best decision because they have the links and the know how to move my career to the next level” FreshBoi Arnold disclosed.

FreshBoi merged his soulful warm voice with the catching energy of Afrobeats on a Kor’ale production to make ‘Omalicha’.

Listen to ‘Omalicha’ below;