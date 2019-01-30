Titled “Happy Everyday”, the mid-tempo afrobeats jam focuses on motivating listeners who are down for one reason or another.

“I dey live one life/ I no get time for negative vibe/Whatever you do dem go talk/So do what you feel is right/’cause sometimes they envy/They wish to live like you plenty, yeah/But you feel your life is empty/No, forget and be happy//Make you no let your worries over you…,” Twitch sings over the synth-laced afrobeats record.

Produced by KaySo, believes people can be happy no matter the circumstances that come their way.

