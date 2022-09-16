Breakout star Lojay delivers triumphant new single and music video 'leader’

As his multi-million streaming global hit ‘Monalisa’ continues to reach ever-climbing heights, Lojay shares a surefire anthem that will appease fans worldwide who have been anticipating new music from Nigeria’s hottest rising exports.

Opening with thumping drums, ‘Leader’ comes to life with lush layers of synth and vocal loops, before Lojay enters with his distinctive vocals taking centre stage. The captivating record drops alongside highly stylised visuals based in a dystopian computerised setting and embellished with stunning Afrofuturistic outfits, starring Lojay himself.

Speaking on the video & single, Lojay shares, “I created Leader at a very significant period in my life, a period of self-discovery. If I say, It’s quite personal. My life has drastically changed in the last year and fame has made settling into a relationship even more difficult, so I channelled that into a conversation with the mic.

I wanted to try something sonically that was different from anything I’ve done previously and it just felt like the perfect song to set the tone for the upcoming project. When we were brainstorming around the video, Seyi (UAX) and I were particular about stage sets and dark tones. He introduced a dystopian feel to it which further set the counterclockwise feel of this phase of Lojay as an artist compared to my previous work.”

Lojay Pulse Ghana

Clocking up an impressive 167 million combined streams and views, ‘Monalisa’ has become an international sensation, topping charts in over 10 countries and firmly cementing Lojay’s position as one to watch.

Originally taken from his joint EP with mega-producer Sarz titled LV N ATTN, which also featured Nigerian superstar WizKid, the project catapulted Lojay into mainstream consciousness. Following its release, Lojay has gone on to release work with the likes of Ayra Starr, Zlatan and DJ Neptune.