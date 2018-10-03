London shows Wiyaala love (WATCH)

news

On big stages and small stages across five continents in 2018, Wiyaala has with every performance won the hearts and minds of every audience.

The Young Lioness’ unique message, stage charisma and energy has charmed all cultures and races and defines Wiyaala as a truly international artiste who is expected to remain relevant for the next 25 years and more.

Last Saturday, a wildly enthusiastic audience celebrating the multi-venue 16th London African Musical Festival acclaimed Wiyaala as she showed yet again she has what it takes to bring any audience to their feet as she performed for nearly two hours with her band.

The most touching moment was when the patrons sang along to Wiyaala’s hit song “Africa”.

The Upper West songstress also took the opportunity to showcase new material such as “Valla” and “Rock and Sand” from her forthcoming new album “Sissala Goddess”.

Wiyaala’s Lioness Tour has three more dates in the UK, SOAS University of London, RichMix (GRRRL) in London and finishes with the KIN Festival (GRRRL) in Bristol, before she returns to Ghana for the “Lioness Concert” on the 8th December at the Alliance Francais in Accra.

Watch a video of Wiyaala at the Vortex Jazz Club in London.