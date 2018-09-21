Pulse.com.gh logo
Lord Paper finally drops new video "Fa Me Ye"


Lord Paper has finally dropped the official music video for his fresh new banger, titled “Fa Me Ye”.

Lord Paper - Fa Me Ye play

Lord Paper - Fa Me Ye

Afrobeats musician Lord Paper has finally dropped the official music video for his fresh new banger, titled “Fa Me Ye”.

“Fa Me Ye” a popular Twi phrase mostly used by Christians to express their full commitment to their maker, God.

It seems Lord Paper has turned a new leaf – considering the content of his latest banger.

In the crystal-clear video directed by Oskhar, Lord is seen running through a forest while panting endlessly. He ends up in a church building where he submits himself to God.

The Auzy Media record label signee has come from afar. From a very rough start to his current considerable predominance in the industry, Lord Paper has seen enough – which might have influenced his latest record.

“Fa Me Ye” is another record produced by one of Ghana’s most sought-after producers, KC Beatz.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views below.

David Mawuli

Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer.

Music

DJ Sly recruits Zeal and Miyaki for upcoming single "Gyae Dede"
The Unstoppable DJ Sly recruits Zeal and Miyaki for upcoming single "Gyae Dede"
How to dance shaku shaku in these simple steps
Naija Combo How to dance shaku shaku in these simple steps
Okyeame Kwame holds listening session for 'Made In Ghana' album
Photos Okyeame Kwame holds listening session for 'Made In Ghana' album
I am impressed with Rufftown Records work  -Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay I am impressed with Rufftown Records work -Singer
