The 10-track collection which was labelled after his community, North Kaneshie, is an amalgam of afrobeats, highlife and hip-hop masterpieces.

A self-talent assessment, the EP takes listeners through Lord Paper’s vocal valour and superior songwriting craft.

He goes from a vocal test (track 1) to tribalism and its effects on relationships (track 6), and hardcore Azonto raps (track 10).

“Somewhere in North K” EP features some hottest musicians in the game including Medikal, Akan, RJZ (La Meme Gang) and Joey B.

The EP release was preceded by a successful listening party and launch in Accra.

Stream and purchase the full EP below.

LORD PAPER - SOMEWHERE IN NORTH K