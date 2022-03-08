RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

“Love Like this!” Kelvyn Boy hails Sarkodie for requesting his song in a London club

Kelvyn Boy has expressed gratitude to Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, for asking a Londoner DJ to play his song, Down Flat.

When he heard what had happened he tweeted;

So, King @sarkodie requested at a club in London last night for #Downflat to be played for him!! Love like this!! Hail you 👑

From the video, the DJ is heard saying, “special request from King Sark,” as the crowd jammed to the impressive song that has gone viral.

The BET awardee showed he loves his own when he requested the song to be played in a jammed club.

As a result of this act by the Vodafone Ghana Music Award’s "Artiste of the Decade," the already viral song will gain more traction among Londoners who might have not heard the song up until now.

At the moment, Down Flat is topping the music charts in the country. Many people have participated in the dance challenge that has propelled the soothing love song since it was released. Star artistes such as Wizkid and King Promise have been seen dancing to the song.

Kelvyn Boy is a fast-rising Ghanaian Afrobeat singer from Assin-Fosu, in Ghana's Central region. He was signed by Stonebwoy onto his record label, Burniton Music Group. However, due to some controversies, he left the label in 2019.

