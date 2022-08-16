Luta breaks silence on his come-back with new management and single announcement (WATCH)

Luta revealed he had to sit back from the music scene to evolve and rebrand in order to churn out more solid songs for the fans to enjoy.

Singer Luta Pulse Ghana

He also announced he is currently with a new management team so fans should be expecting new exciting music and he is here to stay. Luta is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and performer, whose sound is usually afro-beats and reggae.

Luta takes pride in being one of the finest vocalists Ghana has ever seen. Before his break, the Hiplife artiste is on record to have said that he’s the best male vocalist in Ghana currently.

According to the ‘Dormi’ hitmaker, “The others are trying but they know deep within their hearts that I am the best male vocalist in Ghana.” he said while speaking to Showbiz at the launch of this year’s Homowo Festival.

He added that “Apart from winning Best Male Vocalist in 2016 and 2017 at the Bass Awards the other artistes in Ghana know they don’t come close when you talk about the male artiste with the finest voice”.

Asked about the likes of KiDi, Kuami Eugene, King Promise or Akwaboah, Luta said they don’t come close to him adding that if a contest was held today, he would win hands down.

“I am not blowing my own horn but the truth has to be told, I am best at what I do and I don’t see any competitor in Ghana at the moment. Maybe when I am not around, but so far as I’m alive no one comes close,” he said.

Speaking about his break, Luta disclosed that he decided to go on a musical hiatus to take care of his family.