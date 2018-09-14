Maccasio to shut down Accra October 28

Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghanaian rap performer Sherif Abdul Majeed, known in the showbiz arena as Maccasio, is set to shut down Accra once again with a new concert, dubbed “Total Shutdown”.

The “Dagomba Girl” hitmaker who stormed Accra in 2017 with “Northern Explosion” concert, is set to make another history this year at the Bukom Arena in Accra.

The concert scheduled for Sunday, October 28, will see the “Breakout Artiste of the Year” winner at the 2017 3Music Awards rock the stage with some top artistes from both northern and southern Ghana.

Last year, Maccasio billed some top artistes including Iwan, Guru, Fareed, Kofi Kinaata, Rudeboy Ranking, Dr Cryme, Sherrifa Gunu and AJ Nelson for his “Northern Explosion” concert.

And this year, his management says the lineup artistes will be spiced up and would be bigger than ever.

“This concert is dedicated to all my fans and every music lover across the country. I’m not targeting a certain section of Ghanaian music lovers – it’s for all,” Maccasio said in a press statement.

He added: “Come October 28, you will appreciate the true talent I possess. Expect pure entertainment and varieties of classic Ghanaian music.”

According to his management, ZOLA Music, the official line up artistes for this year's concert will soon be released.

Music

Nenesenor features Trigmatic on new potential banger “Praise”
LISTEN Nenesenor features Trigmatic on new potential banger “Praise”
LISTEN KK Fosu releases "Lovers Rock" single with Adina
Mr Eazi takes over South America touring with Jbalvin
Mr Eazi Singer takes over South America touring with biggest Youtube artiste Jbalvin
Adomaa finally drops first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Aftown
Stream Adomaa finally drops first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Aftown
