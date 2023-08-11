The singer and fashion stylist shows her musical prowess by giving fans this energetic dance hall record set to keep her stock soaring.
Maddy Maznaz comes in hot with new single titled 'Hypnotize'
Ghanaian singer Maddy Maznaz switches the gears as she comes in blazing with her new single titled 'Hypnotize'.
'Hypnotize' she said is a dance and club song-smashing track for good vibes.
Maddy is a passionate fashion expert who transitioned into the music scene, signed to US-based label Bently Records and this single is taking over the dancefloor.
She indicated that her brand vision is to empower, inspire, encourage, and educate on self-love, self-awareness fused with traditional African values, in a nutshell, to be unapologetically strong, powerful, and beautiful.
Listen to the song below:
