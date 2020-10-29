On October 29, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid announced that his fourth studio album, 'Made In Lagos' will finally be released at 11:11 pm on the same day.

As the tracklist has revealed, the 14-track album is set to feature Burna Boy, Skepta, Tems, Tay Iwar, Tems, Ella Mai, H.E.R, Damian Marley and Projexx. The list accurately follows everyone Wizkid thanked for working on the album on June 30, 2020.

Wizkid to feature Burna Boy, Tems, Terri, Ella Mai, Skepta and more on 'Made In Lagos. (StarboyRCA)

This marks the end of a three-year cycle of teasers and disappointment for fans. This will be Wizkid's fifth overall body of work and follow-up to the disappointing Soundman Vol. 1 EP which was released on Starboy.

Producers on the album include Northboi Oracle - who told Pulse Nigeria about 'Blessed,' the song with Damian Marley during an interview in 2019.

Made In Lagos: Old album art vs. New album art. (Starboy/RCA/Pulse)

A breakdown of album art

The album art seems to have changed from one that appreciates landmarks and the beauty of Lagos to one that has grown weary of the struggles in Lagos and the larger Nigeria. Especially after recent happenings in Lagos. Props for creativity.

The old album art celebrates Lagos phenomena like the three-wise men, Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge, Eyo, TBS, Lagos traffic and so forth. It connotes a sense of pride in the flawed beauty of Lagos. On the new album art, he is just tired. It's more about the flaws than the beauty.

The album will be released via Starboy and RCA UK.