Majority of VGMA’s board members are not well informed about gospel music – Celestine Donkor

“Majority of people on the VGMA board are not gospel followers. I feel because we don’t have more gospel people who are very well informed and updated about the gospel industry on the board, there is some short coming in that direction.

She made it clear that, the award scheme will face challenges selecting songs in the gospel category if the people who are tasked to do that are not in tune with happenings peculiar to it.

“If you have people who are taking decisions and yet they are not really well-informed about issues on the ground then, we are definitely going to have a problem.

Celestine continued to urge the VGMA board to focus closely the on the gospel industry as this will help change how she and her fellows are represented in the award scheme.

“I think that if they follow gospel music, a lot of things will be different.”

However, responding to her concerns, the PRO of VGMA, Robert Klah, pointed out that, they have people who “follow” the gospel terrain “through and through; they know what goes on there.”

In 2020, Celestine Donkor won the Gospel Song of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year awards.