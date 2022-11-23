M.anifest featured on World Cup song dedicated to African fans

M.anifest joined a lineup of top regional artists namely, Shingai (Zimbabwe), Bass Thioung (Senegal) and Samuel Makanzi (Rwanda/Congo DRC) to perform the song in regional languages: English and French.

The music video was shot in different locations in Africa and directed by Guillaume Borrelli, nephew of PSG founder Francis Borrelli.

“We wanted to bring various profile of artists, languages together in one song project in order to invite everyone - wherever the location - to support the African nations representing the African continent,” said, Guillaume Hoarau.

The song was released by New World TV, after it acquired the exclusive license to distribute the FIFA World Cup 2022 competition to 41 Sub Saharan African territories.

“The song and its video is dedicated to those who feel inspired by Africa and wish to support our qualified African teams. This shows once again our commitment to make this premium tournament a celebration in the continent, reach the Diaspora and beyond,” Nimonka Kolani, Managing Director of New World Sport, indicated.