The afro-dancehall star and the rapper have been reported to have a bad blood after the former featured on Kelvyn Boy’s song “Yawa No Dey” which was released after the singer’s controversial exit from Stonebwoy’s BMG label.

But Stonebwoy says no bad blood exists between them, contrary to the assumptions of some fanatics in the music space.

In an interview with Joy News, the “Nominate” singer rubbished rumours regarding his relationship with M.anifest, saying there’s no qualms between them.

He told Joy News during zoom interview, “I think M.anifest just did a verse. He was not involved in anything. After the verse he did, the masses and some of the comments pointed out some things that I think he would go and check later and be like ‘aww… was this what I just got involved in?’. So taking it from that perspective, I didn’t hold it too hard.”

He said M.anifest is a brother and any supposed qualms between them was an illusion created by some fans.

“I just left it because if I had any personal issues with M.anifest, then I can accept the fact that the punchlines he dropped as a lyricist and I might have taken it personal.”

He believes M.anifest’s involvement in the said beef was without ill-motive.

M.anifest, who was on the same zoom interview with Stonebwoy, said his ties with Stonebwoy would not allow the two to have any confrontation lyrically as they have had interactions without tensions following the said incident.

“There is nothing too serious. We are allowed to have disagreements and that’s fine. Sometimes people have things going on with other people and if you work with them, they feel some ways about it. That’s also part of the game. But more importantly, we met and if there is any serious problem, we would have addressed it.”

Both artistes also revealed that they have two yet-to-be-released records in the offing, drumming home the assertion of a good bond.

“We have two songs. I think we recorded a song before the one that brought the whole controversy. Maybe when we do another one after then you will know that there is really no ‘wahala”, Stonebwoy added as M.anifest nodded in agreement via the Zoom conference.