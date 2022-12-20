M.anifest kicks off festive season with epic performances at Manifestivities 2022

The show was hosted by Kojo Manuel who was joined by DJ Pizaro, BBrave, Eff The DJ, and others.

The fun began with the ‘Gen Next’, taking over the stage to perform.

From Baaba J and Juma Mufasa to Marince Omario these young musicians stunned the audience with their performances and kept the arena alive and prepped for M.anifests arrival.

The winner of the ‘Clean and Pure’ challenge, Kookusi also stepped to the stage to give a show stopping performance that had the entire crowd singing along in excitement.

One of the most fun highlights of the night was when producer turned-musician Yung D3mz took the stage.

There was never a dull moment as he delivered an energetic showcase, wooing women in the VIP section with his lyrics and momentarily moved in an Asake-like motion on stage. He got parts of the audience laughing while others chanted and danced along with him.

Cameroonian singer/songwriter T’Neeya impressed many with her performance but it was her crowd-moving rendition of Magic System’s ‘1er Gaou’ that sealed the deal.

Kwesi Arthur had partons dancing and The Cavemen amazed patrons with their highlife-inspired tracks were just right to welcome M.anifest to the stage.

With an entrance that could best be described as explosive, M.anifest got the audience roaring with excitement when the lights went out and his voice echoed throughout the auditorium announcing his presence.

The man of the night opened his performance With Madina to The Universe, performed Bob and Weave and an acapella of Blue (What Dey Happen).

He gave his fans value for their money as he performs No Fear, La Vida, We No Dey Hear, B.E.A.R, Game Over, and many other hits.

M.anifest knows what his fans want so he pulled a surprise on them when he brought Worlasi on stage.

Meanwhile, Gyakie closed the show performing some of her biggest hits including Something.

In all, it was a night to remember as social media is already rife with fans expressing their elation.