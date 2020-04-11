These are the people who have made a name for themselves in the neighbourhood one way or another. They are usually popular, strong and very stubborn.

Young Ghanaian Music, Marince Omario, who is a member of music group ASQUAD, has just released a new single dubbed “Marfia”. The song which came along with its visuals, is one of the talk about on social media, twitter to be precise.

“Marfia” is a creative message to both the young and the old and also advises these people we regard to as marfia to change their ways since the young really look up to them.

Marince has been highly praised for being creative and the direction of the song as well.

Check the video out;