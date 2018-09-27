Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Mark Okraku hammers Kelvyn Boy: “He has no identity”


Musical style Mark Okraku hammers Kelvyn Boy: “He has no identity”

Stonebwoy’s protégé, in recent times, has come under heavy criticisms for sharing similar vocal identity with Nigeria’s Wizkid.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kelvyn Boy and Mark Okraku play

Kelvyn Boy and Mark Okraku

Mark Okraku Mantey has questioned Kelvyn Boy’s musical identity or style in a recent interview.

Stonebwoy’s protégé, in recent times, has come under heavy criticisms for sharing similar vocal identity with Nigeria’s Wizkid.

And according to President of the Creative Arts Council, he has listened to him a couple of times but can’t find his identity.

Mark Okraku Mantey play Mark Okraku Mantey

 

He claims he has heard the rising Afrobeats star on 'different rhythms, different songs and he sounds different on almost every beat’.

Mark made this statement on Hitz FM, adding that Kelvyn Boy needs an identity when it comes to rhythms but it is unfortunate he doesn’t have one.

READ MORE: DJ Switch meets Naomi Campbell and Bill Gates’ wife

“Does he have an identity when it comes to rhythms that he performs? He doesn’t. I have heard him on different rhythms, different songs and he sounds different on almost every beat”, Okraku Mantey stated as quoted by Sammykaymedia.

Kelvyn Boy play Kelvyn Boy

 

Okraku Mantey added that it is not bad for the artiste since he is in the early days of his career and would need a hit single to settle and identify himself.

He drew the attention of Ghanaians to the fact that Samini who is now known for reggae/dancehall started as a hip-life artiste.

Kelvyn boy, a signee to Burniton Music is on his Afrobeats Experience Tour.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Stream: Flowking Stone dishes out new banger "Blow My Mind" featuring Akwaboah Stream Flowking Stone dishes out new banger "Blow My Mind" featuring Akwaboah
WATCH: Efya finally drops "Mamee" video featuring Mr Eazi WATCH Efya finally drops "Mamee" video featuring Mr Eazi
WATCH: Shatta Wale drops "Thunder Fire" video ahead of "Reign" album release WATCH Shatta Wale drops "Thunder Fire" video ahead of "Reign" album release
eShun: Doing only gospel music will limit my talent - Singer reveals eShun Doing only gospel music will limit my talent - Singer reveals
Shatta wale shows off house and luxurious cars in response to Kwaw Shatta wale shows off house and luxurious cars in response to Kwaw
WATCH: Rapper Ypee jumps on Sarkodie's "Biibi Ba" challenge WATCH Rapper Ypee jumps on Sarkodie's "Biibi Ba" challenge

Recommended Videos

Video: Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazi Video Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazi
Music Video: Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militants Music Video Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militants
Video: Ypee X Sarkodie - Biibi Ba Video Ypee X Sarkodie - Biibi Ba



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
2 Shatta wale shows off house and luxurious cars in response to Kwawbullet
3 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
4 Supa Ghana 2Pac drops his debut song (LISTEN)bullet
5 WATCH DJ Switch rehearses ahead of Goalkeepers 2018 with Bill...bullet
6 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
7 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
8 Song Review Joe Mettle’s ‘My Everything’bullet
9 Pulse List Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
10 WATCH Shatta Wale drops "Thunder Fire" video ahead of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
2 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
3 Music Video MzVee - Bend Down feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
4 Video Ypee X Sarkodie - Biibi Babullet
5 Music Video Ova Wise - Me & Youbullet
6 Music Video Bisa Kdei - Fakyebullet
7 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
8 Music Video Victor AD - Wetin We Gainbullet
9 Music Video Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militantsbullet
10 Music Video KODA - Hosannabullet

Music

MzVee - Bend Down feat. Kuami Eugene
MzVee Singer drops new Afrobeats sound "Bend Down" with Kuami Eugene
Ova Wise releases the much anticipated “Me &amp; You” music video
WATCH Ova Wise releases the much anticipated “Me & You” music video
Tee Rhyme
LISTEN Tee Rhyme releases sizzling new single “Twa W'anum” off upcoming EP
Delay and Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay Keep your focus on your talent - Delay tells singer
X
Advertisement