It will be difficult to sell 'a particular type of highlife' globally - Mark Okraku Mantey

Speaking to the Appointments Committee of Parliament yesterday, Mark said “we still enjoy highlife, we are still producing highlife but it is in a different form for the youth of today. It will be difficult for highlife to die, because most of the music we listen to today, even the dancehall, or other genres of music, they all have the rudiments of highlife.”

Answering the question asked by Hon Joseph Osei-Owusu, the veteran music producer further explained that Ghana's High Life pattern changes over time and no type of a particular High Life can be maintained for long, to be packaged to sell globally.

“If you listen to the 1970s Nana Ampadus, then it came to George Darko who changed it using burger beat, making it burger highlife. Then over time, we heard people like Charles Amoah also coming in with their type of Highlife, then Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi, Oheneba Kissi, then the Daasebere Gyamenas also came to change it," he said.

“After that generation, we got Ofori Amponsah. If you listen to all these rhythms, you will see that almost everyone comes with different rhythms. You will see that almost everyone comes with a different form of Highlife. So, it will be difficult to have a particular type of highlife play for about 20 years,” he added.

Samini, Kuami Eugene, Wendy Shay, Uncle Ebo Whyte, Kwesi Aboakye at Mark Okarku Mantey's vetting Pulse Ghana

At the vetting that saw Samini, Wendy Shay, Kuami Eugene, Uncle Ebo Whyte present at the parliament house, Mark emphasized that “Kuami Eugene is touted as championing Highlife but I’m sure some of you do not believe his kind of music is Highlife but it has evolved".